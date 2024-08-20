Mayawati slams Centre, UP govt over unemployment, ‘growing’ inequality

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday slammed both the central and Uttar Pradesh governments over “lack of employment” as she raised concern over the “growing divide between the rich and the poor” in the country.

The former chief minister took to social media to demand a “proper solution” for the “huge unemployment”.

“There is not only an acute lack of employment in the country but also a growing divide between the rich and the poor, which means the abnormal distribution of wealth has worsened the disease of economic inequality. This situation is affecting both the public and the country’s interests, which is a matter of great concern,” Mayawati said on X in Hindi.

1.देश में रोजगार का घोर अभाव ही नहीं बल्कि अमीर व गरीबों के बीच बढ़ती खाई अर्थात देश में पूंजी के असामान्य वितरण से आर्थिक गैर-बराबरी के रोग के गंभीर होने से जन व देशहित प्रभावित, जो अति चिन्तनीय। देश में विकास दर के दावे के हिसाब से यहाँ उतनी नौकरी क्यों नहीं? इसके लिए दोषी कौन? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 20, 2024

“Why aren’t there enough jobs in proportion to the claims of development in the country? Who is responsible for this,” she added.

“In the same manner, the Uttar Pradesh government’s claims, through massive advertisements, that there is a boom in employment are, in reality, just as disconnected from the ground reality as their other claims,” the BSP supremo said.

2. इसी क्रम में यूपी सरकार द्वारा भारी भरकम विज्ञापनों के जरिए यह दावा कि यहाँ रोजगार की बहार, वास्तव में इनके अन्य दावों की तरह ही यह जमीनी हकीकत से दूर हवाहवाई ज्यादा। पेट भरने के लिए मेहनत व जैसा-तैसा स्वरोजगार को भी अपनी उपलब्धि मानना बेरोजगारी आदि की समस्या का समाधान नहीं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 20, 2024

She said considering hard labour or any form of self-employment just to make ends meet as an achievement does not solve the problem of unemployment and other related issues.

Also Read Mayawati expresses views as Hindenburg levels allegations against SEBI chief

In another post, the former chief minister asked, “In a state like Uttar Pradesh with a population of approximately 250 million, isn’t the claim of over 6,50,000 government jobs just a drop in the ocean?”

3. लगभग 25 करोड़ की आबादी वाले यूपी में 6.5 लाख प्लस सरकारी नौकरी का दावा क्या ऊँट के मुंह में ज़ीरा नहीं? इसी प्रकार केन्द्र में भी स्थाई नौकरियों का बुरा हाल है जहाँ पद खाली पड़े हैं। इससे SC, ST, OBC आरक्षण का कोटा भी प्रभावित है। अपार बेरोजगारी के मद्देनजर सही समाधान जरूरी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 20, 2024

Similarly, the situation of permanent jobs at the central level is dire, with many positions remaining vacant, Mayawati said.

“This has also affected the reservation quotas for SC, ST, and OBC communities. Considering the huge unemployment, a proper solution is necessary,” she added.