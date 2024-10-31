Mayonnaise ban leaves food outlets in Hyderabad scratching their heads

Hyderabad: The Telangana Food Safety department has been on roll over recent months with its enforcement drives, and its culmination in the ban of mayonnaise made with raw eggs on October 30 has left many fast food joints confused and scratching their heads. The ban will have an impact on outlets that sell items like burgers and shawarmas.

A day after the ban in Hyderabad, some outlets out of precaution stopped the making of mayonnaise due to the order, while others seemingly continued to use it sparingly. “There is no shawarma made in Hyderabad without mayonnaise. If the government wanted to curb contamination, they should have issued guidelines on how to make it and store it instead,” said a worker at a burger joint in Tolichowki who used to prepare the condiment everyday.

While big and well-known establishments like Nayab in the Old City of Hyderabad stopped using mayonnaise after the news broke out of the ban, other hotels here are treading cautiously, hoping that it won’t be so stringent.

“This ban won’t make a big impact on big hotels where mayonnaise is not needed for most dishes. But people now want it with Mandi so maybe those eateries will now need to find alternatives for it,” said the owner of a major food establishment in Hyderabad who did not want to be named.

The ban on mayonnaise was announced a day after a woman died after eating momos at Banjara Hills, where the mayonnaise served with it was reportedly found to be contaminated. The development has also in some ways been met with some kind of positivity, especially from a section of foodies who are apparently tired of eating the condiment. Users in sub-Reddit threads on the internet have heaved a sigh of relief, with many claiming that they fell sick after eating shawarma stuffed with mayonnaise.

“We got addicted to mayonnaise. If we are worried about health, dieticians will say it is not good for health. It covers shortcomings of shawarma in taste, which is why it is used. Anything that is not good for health tastes amazing. Anything deep fried will taste great with it,” food reviewer Kamaal Ahmed told Siasat.com. He added that the ban is a good move from the state’s side.

Food Safety department officials in Hyderabad have been conducting stringent checks on establishments over the last four months. Inspections have been across Hyderabad, including posh restaurants, for various offences which have led to fines.