Mayor Shelly Oberoi granted political clearance to travel abroad: Centre to Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has granted political clearance to Mayor Shelly Oberoi so as to be able to fly abroad ahead of the 2023 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayor’s Forum in Brisbane.

Oberoi had moved the court challenging the rejection of political clearance by the Central government.

The court has disposed of the petition.

“Only three working days remain. She has to go on the 9th,” Oberoi’s lawyer had said on Tuesday, seeking an urgent hearing.

To which, the bench had said: “Tomorrow (Wednesday) we will have it.”

The event is scheduled to take place between October 11 and 13.

Last month, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had moved the high court seeking quashing of Centre’s order denying his official request for political clearance to attend the Columbia India Energy Dialogue in New York.

While the Centre had eventually granted him permission, Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, had informed Justice Subramonium Prasad that the court should not view this decision as setting a precedent.

He had clarified that the courts cannot intervene in policy decisions when exercising jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution.