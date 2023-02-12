MBA student attacked by group of 7 at eatery in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: A group of men attacked an MBA student when he and his roommate were having food at a dhaba in Gudamba police circle here.

The incident took place on February 8 but was reported on Saturday evening.

The victim, Abid of Darbhanga district in Bihar, is pursuing his MBA from a private university.

On the fateful day, Abid and his friend Sajid were having a meal at a dhaba near Pradhan Dharam Kanta when one Siddharth Singh along with 6-7 aides drove in an SUV to the dhaba looking for Abid.

Also Read Dalit student beaten up in Gujarat, four booked

Soon after they spotted Abid, they beat him mercilessly. “They opened 6-7 rounds of firing inside the dhaba with an intention to kill me. I ducked to save my life by hiding under the tables. In the melee, I dropped my iPhone and a gold chain somewhere,” he said.

Abid told police he had a verbal spat with Siddharth earlier.