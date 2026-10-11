MBBS student held for assaulting, blackmailing senior in Chevella

Hyderabad: An MBBS student was arrested on Saturday, October 10, for allegedly sexually assaulting a Post Graduate Medical Student from the same college in Chevella and threatening to leak her photos.

According to the Chevella police, the accused is a fourth-year MBBS student who approached his senior to clear his doubts. Over time, they grew close, and the accused recorded private videos of the survivor.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Chevella police said, “The sexual assault continued for over a year, and we have arrested the accused on Saturday.” Police refused to name the accused, saying the investigation is underway.

The accused also demanded money from the survivor and continued to threaten her. Following her engagement to another person, the accused sent her private images to her fiancé. Vexed by the situation, the woman, with the help of her parents, lodged a complaint at a police station in her hometown in Khammam district on October 8.

The police registered a Zero FIR and transferred the case to Chevella police station in Rangareddy district, where the incident took place.

The accused was arrested on Saturday, produced before a court, and sent to remand.