MBT alleges knife attack on Medchal family after Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: A family was allegedly attacked by a group of persons following a Ganesh immersion procession at KLR Venture in Raghavendra Nagar, Medchal, according to Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan.

Amjedullah Khan said Akber Khan and his family, who earn their livelihood by selling vegetables in the weekly market, were allegedly targeted while one of his sons, Azher Khan, was returning home in his auto after closing their stall.

According to the family, some people returning from the Ganesh immersion procession allegedly stopped Azher Khan and asked him to stop his auto. Suspecting that they were under the influence of alcohol, he reportedly turned back and reached his house.

Also Read Man hacked to death near Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad

The group allegedly followed him to the house, broke open the door and entered the premises before attacking the family members with a knife. Akber Khan and his three sons were allegedly assaulted, with two of his sons sustaining serious injuries.

Amjedullah Khan also raised concerns over the alleged response of the Medchal police. He said the family claimed that the police did not immediately intervene and instead asked the injured persons to make their own way to the hospital.

The MBT spokesperson urged senior police officials to take immediate action and sought protection for the affected family.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Medchal Police Station said they have not yet verified the incident. Further details are awaited.