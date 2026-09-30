MBT raises concerns over alleged attacks after Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan has raised concerns over a series of alleged incidents involving members of the Muslim community in different parts of Telangana following Ganesh immersion processions, and sought impartial investigations into the cases.

Amjedullah alleged that the incidents pointed to lapses in preventive policing and questioned the response of police and intelligence agencies. He urged the State government and senior police officials to examine each case and take action against anyone found responsible, irrespective of political or community affiliation.

In Medchal, he alleged that a Muslim family at KLR Venture, Raghavendra Nagar, was attacked following a dispute over hiring an auto after the Ganesh immersion procession. According to him, Akber Khan and his three sons were assaulted after a group allegedly followed one of them to their house and attacked the family with knives.

Amjedullah also alleged that M.A. Hameed, a resident of Attapur who had travelled to Jagtial for painting work, was surrounded by 10 to 15 persons while waiting for a bus, tied to a pole and assaulted. He claimed that Hameed was subsequently denied proper medical treatment and a case was registered against him instead of the alleged attackers.

In another incident, Amjedullah alleged that a beef shop and a pan shop in Dargah Friends Colony, Shaikpet-Manikonda, were forcibly closed by a group led by Sampath Mudiraj. He claimed that the shop owner, Mohammed Afzal, was threatened and that no action was taken by Film Nagar police.

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He also referred to an alleged confrontation at Sagarika High School in Saroornagar involving former BJP corporator Akula Sarvani and a group of persons over a Muslim woman teacher wearing a scarf. Amjedullah said he subsequently met the school management and police. He claimed that an FIR had been registered against Ms. Sarvani under Sections 196, 299 and 351(2) of the BNS.

Amjedullah further raised the alleged assault of two oxen transporters, Mohammed Ahmed Qureshi and Shaik Ali, in Abdullahpurmet. He alleged that the duo were attacked while transporting 13 oxen and that a police constable accompanying the seized animals was also assaulted when he intervened. According to Amjedullah, Abdullahpurmet police registered FIR No. 773/2026 and arrested two persons, who were later granted station bail.

Amjedullah sought protection for victims and witnesses, impartial investigations and a review of police action wherever allegations of inaction or improper action had been made. He also questioned the conduct of some IPS officers who, he alleged, were seen dancing while deployed during the Ganesh immersion processions.

He appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Director General of Police to ensure that the allegations were examined and that the law was applied equally to all citizens.