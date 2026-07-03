MBT seeks probe into BJP workers’ entry into Nooria College

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson, Amjed Ullah Khan, on Thursday, July 2, questioned the alleged failure of the Intelligence Department, Special Branch and the Hyderabad police following the reported entry of BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav and around 50 BJP workers into Nooria Co-Operative Junior College at Edi Bazar.

Addressing the media, Amjed Ullah Khan referred to a complaint allegedly submitted by the Principal of Nooria Co-Operative Junior College to the Santosh Nagar police, claiming that a group of BJP workers entered the college premises, demanded access to student records, recorded videos and created an atmosphere of fear among the staff.

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MBT questions police

He questioned how Andela Sriramulu Yadav and nearly 50 BJP workers were able to travel from Balapur to Edi Bazar through multiple police jurisdictions without attracting the attention of intelligence or law enforcement agencies. He also asked whether the concerned police stations had been informed about the movement of the group and, if intelligence inputs were available, why preventive measures were not taken.

According to Amjed Ullah Khan, educational institutions should not become political battlegrounds. He alleged that no individual or political group has the authority to enter a college, seek confidential student records, question the management or conduct self-styled inspections, stating that such actions create fear among students, teachers and staff and undermine the rule of law.

MBT questions role of Intelligence, spl branch

He further questioned the role of the Intelligence Department and Special Branch in monitoring activities that could potentially disturb communal harmony and public peace. He also sought clarification from the local police regarding the preventive steps taken before the incident.

Amjed Ullah Khan maintained that issues relating to refugees, foreign nationals, documentation and legal status fall exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Government of India and other competent authorities, and said that no political worker or private individual can assume the role of an investigating agency or law enforcement authority.

Khan seeks legal action

The MBT spokesperson demanded registration of appropriate cases based on the complaint submitted by the college principal, a thorough and impartial inquiry into the incident, a report from the police and intelligence authorities on the preventive measures taken, strict legal action against anyone found guilty of trespass, intimidation, harassment or disturbing public peace, and protection for educational institutions from unauthorised interference by political groups and vigilante elements.

Amjed Ullah Khan said Hyderabad has long been known for its communal harmony and peaceful coexistence and asserted that any attempt to create fear, target vulnerable communities or disturb public peace should be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.