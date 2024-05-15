MBT’s Amjed Ullah Khan in ICU at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Amjed Ullah Khan, who met with a road accident on Tuesday, has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad today.

Earlier today, he underwent surgery.

The spokesman of MBT met with a road accident near Akbar Bagh, Malakpet, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Following the accident, in which he sustained injuries, he was shifted to Yashoda Hospital at Malakpet, Hyderabad.

In the accident, his hand was fractured. Today, he underwent surgery for it.

MBT in Hyderabad politics

On the political front, in the recently held Assembly polls in Telangana, Amjed Ullah Khan gave tough competition to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Jaffar Hussain in the Yakutpura Assembly Constituency.

He lost the seat to Jaffar Hussain by a mere 878 votes. Khan received 45,275 votes, whereas Jaffar Hussain got 46,153 votes.

For the Lok Sabha election held on May 13, MBT decided not to contest the polls.

Addressing a press conference, MBT president Majeedullah Khan alias Farhath Khan said, “In view of the prevailing situation across the country and in Hyderabad, the MBT has decided against contesting the polls.”

On the polling day for Lok Sabha elections, Amjed Ullah Khan was also seen appealing to Hyderabad residents to cast their votes and increase voter turnout in the city.

Currently, he is in the ICU of Yashoda Hospital located in Malakpet, Hyderabad.