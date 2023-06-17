MC Stan in Bigg Boss OTT 2, but there’s a twist

Mumbai: Wait for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is finally over! As the clock ticks closer to the show’s premiere, viewers are eagerly waiting to witness the clash of personalities, the emotional rollercoaster, and the electrifying atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss house.

Get ready to dive into the world of Bigg Boss OTT once again as it premieres tonight at 9 PM on Jio Cinema. Superstar Salman Khan will be taking over the hosting duties this season.

But wait, there is one more interesting update about the premiere episode. According to inside sources close to the production, Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan too will be seen performing on the stage tonight. While there is no confirmation about this, sources suggest that he was present on the sets yesterday during the shoot in Mumbai’s film city.

mc stan concerts (Instagram)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Confirmed Contestants List

Speaking about the participants, 12 confirmed contestants of BB OTT 2 are —

Falaq Naaz Avinash Sachdev Akanksha Puri Aaliya Siddiqui Jiya Shankar Bebika Dhurve Manisha Rani Palak Purswani Sunny Leone Cyrus Broacha Jad Hadid Shruti Sinha

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.