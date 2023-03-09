MC Stan’s Hyderabad concert tickets get costlier, check venue

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss16 winner MC Stan, who is the top popular musician in India is on his ‘All India Tour’ currently. After lifting the Bigg Boss trophy, the rap star announced on his Instagram that he will visit the 10 Indian cities to perform live in front of his fans. The singer is known for his unique singing style and the diamond necklaces and rings, he usually wears.

The ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ fame started his tour from Pune on March, 3 and it will end in Delhi on the 7th of May. The singer enjoys a huge fanbase in Hyderabad and the good news for his Hyderabadi fans is that the venue for the event has been finalised. He will perform tomorrow on the 10th of March at Gachibowli Stadium.

Yes, you can catch MC Stan performing live from 7:00 PM at Gachibowli Stadium. The ticket price for the event has been hiked too. Earlier, when the concert was announced the tickets were sold at the starting price of Rs 800 and it has reached now Rs 1,199. Below is the price list for all categories.

MC Stan’s Hyderabad Concert Tickets

General Zone Phase 2 Rs 1,199

Buddy Ticket (General) Rs 2,099

Fan Zone Rs 2,499

4Bhai Log (General) Rs 3, 999

Buddy Ticket (Fan Zone) Rs 4,799

4 Bhai Log (Fan Zone) Rs 8, 999

MC Stan informed his fans about his tour on Instagram. He wrote, ” BASTI KA HASTI INDIA TOUR !!!! FINALLY!! BACK ON THE ROAD .Dil se shukriya india itne pyaar ke liye ..Milta sabko jaldiii.. RAADE DAALENGE MILKAR.”

Hyderabadi fans are excited to see their favourite star singing in front of them and tickets price are raising every moment. The singer earlier too surprised his Hyderabadi fans after he visited LB Stadium and sang on the Tennis Court on the day Sania Mirza played her last match.

So, book the tickets and catch Stan performing live ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ in Hyderabad. Some of his popular songs include Insaan, Gender, How To Hate, Basti Ka Hasti, and Ek Din Pyaar, among others. The rap star has 6.33 million followers on YouTube and more than 10 million on Instagram.

Note: The tickets price mentioned in the report may vary. We gave the price mentioned on BookMyShow at the time of filling this report.