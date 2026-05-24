Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms surges by Rs 74,111 cr

Reliance Industries added Rs 24,696.89 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 18,33,117.70 crore.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th May 2026 11:49 am IST
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New Delhi: The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 74,111.57 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 177.36 points, or 0.23 per cent.

“Markets ended the week with marginal gains amid a highly volatile and range-bound trading environment. Benchmark indices witnessed sharp intraday swings throughout the week, driven by persistent rupee weakness, mixed global cues, sectoral rotation, and continued uncertainty around inflation and interest rates,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

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From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, while HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion from their valuation.

Reliance Industries added Rs 24,696.89 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 18,33,117.70 crore.

The valuation of TCS jumped Rs 19,338.68 crore to Rs 8,38,401.33 crore, and that of ICICI Bank surged Rs 14,515.93 crore to Rs 9,06,901.32 crore.

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LIC’s valuation climbed Rs 9,076.37 crore to Rs 5,14,443.69 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance edged higher by Rs 3,797.83 crore to Rs 5,70,515.57 crore, and that of Larsen & Toubro went up by Rs 2,685.87 crore to Rs 5,40,228.21 crore.

However, the market valuation of Bharti Airtel dropped by Rs 20,229.67 crore to Rs 11,40,295.49 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever eroded by Rs 16,212.18 crore to Rs 5,17,380 crore, and that of State Bank of India declined by Rs 12,784.4 crore to Rs 8,76,077.92 crore.

HDFC Bank’s mcap dipped by Rs 2,094.35 crore to Rs 11,79,974.90 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th May 2026 11:49 am IST

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