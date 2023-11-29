MCD passed resolution for 6,589 new jobs, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the MCD in the national Capital has passed a resolution for 6,589 new jobs, which will include 2,949 posts of security guards and 3,640 of cleaning personnel.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, “Today there is more good news for the people of Delhi. Today we have passed the proposal for 6,589 new jobs in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). These new jobs will include 2,949 security guards and 3,640 cleaning personnel.”

आज दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए एक और ख़ुशख़बरी है।



आज हमने दिल्ली नगर निगम में 6589 नई नौकरियों का प्रस्ताव पारित किया है। इन नई नौकरियों में 2949 सिक्योरिटी गार्ड और 3640 सफ़ाई कर्मियों की नौकरियाँ होंगी। MCD के स्कूलों में अब साफ़ सफ़ाई के लिए अलग से सफ़ाईकर्मी होंगे और सुरक्षा के… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 29, 2023

The AAP national convenor said that the MCD schools will now have separate sweepers and security guards.

“Like the Delhi government, we are also working on education on a priority basis in the Municipal Corporation. These new jobs will also provide employment to many of our youth. Our aim is to prepare the coming generation and provide them a better environment. We will not allow any shortcomings in the field of education at any level,” Kejriwal added.

The AAP came to power in the MCD in the national Capital last year by defeating the BJP.