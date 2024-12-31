McDonald’s to establish GCC in Hyderabad; job openings expected

Hyderabad: McDonald’s is likely to join the list of companies that have established Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, and in light of this, job openings are expected.

DC quoted a government source saying, “Things are still under review.”

Are job openings expected at McDonald’s in Hyderabad?

A user on X, who is well-known for tracking real estate developments in Hyderabad, mentioned in a post on the platform that the company is currently hiring cyber defence experts and testing experts for its Global Security Operations Centre.

McDonald's Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad



McDonald’s is setting up a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, as revealed through recent job postings on LinkedIn. The job descriptions indicate that the company is actively hiring for various roles to establish… pic.twitter.com/sLrEH39JbT — Hyderabad Real Estate & Infra (@HydREGuide) December 30, 2024

The post further mentioned that McDonald’s is hiring infrastructure engineers and cloud operations engineers for its new Global Technology and Operations Team in Hyderabad.

Moreover, McDonald’s Capability Centre India Pvt Ltd has been registered in corporate affairs records.

In view of the expected McDonald’s GCC, more jobs openings are likely in Hyderabad.

Also Read Couple gets intimate in Hyderabad Metro; video triggers reactions

What is GCC?

GCCs are offshore or nearshore units of multinational companies aimed at leveraging talent, technology, and cost advantages in specific regions.

Between July and September, 2 million square feet of office space were registered in Hyderabad.

McDonald’s is not the first company to set up its GCC in Hyderabad. Other companies have also registered recently.