Meat shops in Hyderabad to remain close on October 2

Hyderabad: All meat shops and slaughterhouses under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will remain closed on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, October 2.

Slaughterhouses concerning bull, sheep and goat, as well as retail meat and beef shops, will remain closed.

The order was issued after a meeting was held by the GHMC standing committee on September 24.

All concerned officials are expected to cooperate or face strict action. Municipal staff will monitor compliance to maintain the sanctity of the occasion, an official release said.