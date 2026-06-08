Medak Army man murdered after extramarital affair row

Ponnam Kumar Goud, an Army personnel on leave from Uttarakhand, was allegedly beaten to death by his wife, parents-in-law and brother-in-law in Medak.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 11:00 am IST
Medak Army man murdered after extramarital affair row
Medak Army man murdered after extramarital affair row. Photo: Telugu Scribe.

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old Army personnel was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and her family members after being caught with two women at his residence in Medak town on Monday, June 8.

The deceased has been identified as Ponnam Kumar Goud, aged 32, who was serving in the Indian Army and was currently posted in Uttarakhand. He had recently returned to his home in the Military Colony area of Medak while on leave.

According to preliminary reports, Kumar Goud was allegedly found in a compromising situation with two women at his residence when his wife unexpectedly arrived.

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Shocked and enraged by his alleged extramarital relationships, she reportedly informed her parents and brother about the incident.

Argument escalated to violent confrontation

Soon after, the wife’s family members arrived at the house. An argument reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation, during which Kumar Goud was allegedly assaulted by his wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Following the incident, the accused reportedly surrendered at the Medak Town Police Station.

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Case registered

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the death.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 11:00 am IST

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