Medak violence: BJP MP backs cow vigilantes, represents them in court

Hyderabad: Medak BJP MP Raghunandan Rao appeared in District Court on behalf on cow vigilantes

booked under Medak violence on Thursday, June 20.

“Attended the Medak district Court for the Karyakarthas and argued for their bail petition in court to protect the cow vigilantes” Rao said on X.

“Will support Karyakartas to any difficulty. Our party’s strength are our activists,” the MP told media.

Raghunandan Rao had earlier questioned the severity of injuries of Arif Samdani wounded in the violence.

“Why is Arif being treated in a private hospital? Our people are not getting bail because Arif hasn’t been discharged from the hospital. I am telling Medak SP and IG Ranganath that Arif should be discharged and remanded by this evening.”

If the police do not comply, the officers will face the same consequences as their associates did in the phone tapping case,” alleged Rao after visiting BJP and BJYM leaders in Medak Sub-Jail who were arrested in connection with the violence on Tuesday, June 18.

Further, he had made demands for the suspension of police officers who failed to take action against those who brought ox’s to Medak for slaughtering on Bakrid.

“Police department has different policies for Hindus and Muslims” the MP claimed.