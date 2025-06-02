Medical negligence in mother, newborn death case in Balanagar

Hyderabad: Two days after the death of a woman and her newborn child in Balanagar, the victim’s mother alleged medical negligence by the staff at the Primary Health Care (PHC).

The victim, Aruna’s mother, accompanied by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao. told the media that her son-in-law asked the medical staff to discharge Aruna and arrange a vehicle so that she could be shifted to a hospital. However, the staff at the PHC did not pay heed, it has been alleged.

The delivery was reportedly conducted by an auxiliary midwife nurse (ANM) in the absence of a gynaecologist. However, after delivery, hospital staff noticed that the newborn was unresponsive.

Woman alleges negligence at Balanagar PHC led to her daughter's death.



She said that her son in law asked the medical staff to discharge Aruna but the staff paid no heed. @TheSiasatDaily #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/mv56F2zdGQ — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) June 2, 2025

They advised the family to rush the newborn from Balanagar to Niloufer Hospital for specialised care. Tragically, upon arrival at Niloufer, doctors confirmed the infant had already passed away.

Rao, who represents the Kukatpally constituency, said that the family members alleged medical negligence led to Aruna’s death. The MLA said that he along with Aruna’s family raised the issue with the collector, stating that the poor facilities at government hospitals like in Balanagar are causing issues for patients.

He accused the Congress government of discontinuing the KCR kit, which used to be given to women post-delivery. Rao said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had laid foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital at the Kukatpally Housing Board colony. He attacked the Telangana government for not completing the tender process regarding the hospital.