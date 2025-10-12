Student ‘gang-raped’ in Bengal; ‘Women should not venture out,’ says CM Mamata

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: A student from Odisha, studying at a private medical college in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district, was raped allegedly by some men on Friday, October 10.

The incident occurred outside the private medical college campus in Durgapur when the second-year student went out with a friend to fetch some food, a police officer said.

The survivor, from Jaleswar in Odisha, is undergoing treatment at the college hospital and gave her statement to the police, an officer said.

An initial probe revealed that the student went outside the campus with her friend around 8-8.30 pm, the officer of New Township Police Station in Durgapur said.

“The friend left her alone when three unidentified men arrived there. They snatched her phone, took her to a jungle, and raped her. She was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident,” the officer said.

Three arrested, more could be involved

On Sunday, October 12, police arrested three persons and detained another person for their alleged involvement in the gang rape.

The identities of the three arrested accused are yet to be disclosed by the police.

The crime spot in a jungle adjacent to the Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground has been cordoned off, and massive search operations are being carried out in the villages in and around the private medical college in Durgapur, and drones are also being used to conduct searches in the jungles in the area.

“The three accused were traced through the mobile phone tower dumping method. More people could be involved in the crime, and searches are underway.

“We are also trying to find out whether these people were known to the survivor or her friend with whom she had gone outside the college. Her friend’s role is also under scrutiny,” a police source said.

The accused persons had used the survivor’s mobile phone to call another accused to the crime spot, he said, adding that it helped them identify the mobile phone numbers of all the accused.

Women should not venture out at night: CM

In her first reaction to the incident, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that “female boarders, especially those from outside the state, should not venture out late at night and follow hostel rules.

“The police have certain logistical limitations in monitoring the movement of every individual. Officers would not know who is leaving home at night and cannot stand guard outside every home,” she told reporters.

Banerjee said that the institution of which the woman is a student of also bears responsibility for the incident. “Private colleges must ensure security within and around their campuses,” she said.

Banerjee said West Bengal has zero tolerance towards crime against women. “Three accused have been arrested and police are conducting searches for others. Nobody will be spared.”

Law and order has totally collapsed under Mamata: BJP

The BJP of both Odisha and West Bengal demanded immediate arrest of the culprits, while the Trinamool Congress said such crimes should not be “politicised” and accused the Centre of delaying the clearing of the ‘Aparajita’ Bill that aims to introduce stricter penalties for sexual violence.

Odisha BJP vice president Birinchi Narayan Tripathi said if the TMC government failed to arrest the culprits as soon as possible, the party unit in Bengal would hit the streets.

Bengal BJP activists started a sit-in protest outside the New Township Police Station, demanding the immediate arrest of the criminals.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the law and order has totally collapsed under Mamata Banerjee, who is also the police minister.

“Since last year’s incident at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where an on-duty doctor was gang-raped, there have been several incidents where women were tortured,” Adhikari said.

The BJP’s IT department in-charge Amit Malviya posted on X: “Another horrific case of sexual violence has surfaced in West Bengal. A student from IQ Medical College in Durgapur has been gang-raped. Her statement has been recorded, she is under medical care, and a complaint has been filed against Wasif Ali and his associates.”

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said heinous crimes like rape demand the harshest condemnation and the toughest laws.

“Yet the @narendramodi Govt has chosen delay over duty. More than a year since the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill was proposed, the @BJP4India at the Centre has done nothing to convert words into law. This is a political choice with deadly consequences,” Banerjee posted on X.

Women and Child Development Minister Sashi Panja called the incident “deeply unfortunate” and said politicising crimes against women is not desirable.

(With inputs from PTI.)

(The story has been updated with a new headline.)