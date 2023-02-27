Medical test of Sisodia conducted after arrest in Excise policy case

New Delhi: A team of doctors on Monday conducted the medical examination of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got the medical test conducted at its headquarters as he could not be taken to AIIMS in view of the law and order situation.

As all his vitals were found to be normal, Sisodia will be taken to Rouse Avenue District Courts and produced before a sessions court.

The CBI is all set to seek his two weeks’ custodial remand.

Earlier, the probe agency had planned to produce him through video conferencing.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday in the excise policy scam after a day of political drama.

Sisodia, who reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters at Lodhi Road in south Delhi at around 11.10 a.m. after visiting the Rajghat for prayers, was questioned for over eight hours before being arrested.