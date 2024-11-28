Meem Se Mohabbat: Top most awaited upcoming Pakistani drama 2024

Islamabad: 2024 has been an incredible year for Pakistani entertainment industry as it delivered a string of superhits that have captivated audiences not just locally but also internationally, including across Indian households.

Well, Lollywood is on a roll and the industry shows no signs of slowing down as it has more dramas in the store for the fans.

Hum TV’s Meem Se Mohabbat is one among them. The drama has finally unveiled its first teaser that has left viewers excited.

About Meem Se Mohabbat

Meem Se Mohabbat is an upcoming drama serial penned by the celebrated writer Farhat Ishtiaq, known for crafting deeply emotional and relatable narratives. The show is directed by Ali Hassan and produced under the prestigious banner of Momina Duraid Productions.

The drama boasts a stellar cast, with Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen in the lead roles. Joining them are industry top veteran like Asif Raza Mir.

The First Teaser

The first teaser, released yesterday on Hum TV’s official YouTube channel and social media, offers a glimpse into the interesting storyline of Meem Se Mohabbat. It revolves around the lives of young individuals with contrasting personalities.

The teaser highlights the chemistry between the lead pair, Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen, which fans have already fallen in love with. Their on-screen pairing exudes freshness and charm, with viewers expressing their excitement and rooting for the couple.

Fans react.

While the makers have yet to announce an official release date, Meem Se Mohabbat is expected to premiere in December, making it a perfect addition to end the year on a high note for Pakistani drama enthusiasts.