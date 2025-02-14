Meenakshi Natarajan appointed new AICC in-charge of Telangana

She was hand-picked by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as AICC Secretary in 2008, and as Mandsaur MP candidate in 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 15th February 2025 12:46 am IST
Former Mandsaur MP Meenakshi Natarajan appointed AICC in-charge of Telangana.

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Meenakshi Natarajan as AICC in-charge of Telangana, on Friday, February 14.

Deepa Dasmunsi, who has been serving as the in-charge of Telangana since even before the 2023 assembly elections, is reportedly being given a bigger role in West Bengal in view of the upcoming assembly elections there.

Meenakshi was a former MP from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, who won the 2009 Lok Sabha election against her nearest rival and BJP candidate Laxminarayan Pandey with a margin of 30,000 votes. She was known to have given the slogan ‘Pradesh Elections’.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

She served as a member of the committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice, and of the committee on empowerment of women.

She worked as NSUI President from 1999 to 2002, and served as the president of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress from 2002 to 2005, and was selected by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as AICC Secretary in 2008. It was Rahul Gandhi who picked her to contest from Mandsaur, reports state.

She is the author of “1857- Bharatiya Paripeksh,” and “Apne Apne Kurukshetra.”

MS Creative School
Also Read
Telangana IMA condemns political backing to quacks

AICC has also appointed Dr Syed Naseer Hussain as the AICC general secretary in-charge of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, while former Chhatisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has been made the general secretary in-charge of Punjab.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 15th February 2025 12:46 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button