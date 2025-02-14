Meenakshi Natarajan appointed new AICC in-charge of Telangana

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Meenakshi Natarajan as AICC in-charge of Telangana, on Friday, February 14.

Deepa Dasmunsi, who has been serving as the in-charge of Telangana since even before the 2023 assembly elections, is reportedly being given a bigger role in West Bengal in view of the upcoming assembly elections there.

Meenakshi was a former MP from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, who won the 2009 Lok Sabha election against her nearest rival and BJP candidate Laxminarayan Pandey with a margin of 30,000 votes. She was known to have given the slogan ‘Pradesh Elections’.

She served as a member of the committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice, and of the committee on empowerment of women.

She worked as NSUI President from 1999 to 2002, and served as the president of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress from 2002 to 2005, and was selected by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as AICC Secretary in 2008. It was Rahul Gandhi who picked her to contest from Mandsaur, reports state.

She is the author of “1857- Bharatiya Paripeksh,” and “Apne Apne Kurukshetra.”

Also Read Telangana IMA condemns political backing to quacks

AICC has also appointed Dr Syed Naseer Hussain as the AICC general secretary in-charge of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, while former Chhatisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has been made the general secretary in-charge of Punjab.