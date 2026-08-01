MeeSeva clocks highest-ever single-day transactions at 2.2 lakh

Hyderabad: MeeSeva recorded 2,20,172 daily transactions on July 31, the highest-ever registration since its inception, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Saturday, August 1.

The Telangana Family Register Certificate received the highest number of requests, followed by transport and IT (income tax) applications.

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“Usually, the digital citizen service platform clocks between 70,000 and 80,000 registrations on a daily basis. The new digits reflect the growing confidence of citizens in this government,” Babu said.

He attributed the record to technological upgrades and the integration of new services on the platform. “The MeeSeva platform is handling an unprecedented transaction load without any technical disruptions,” Babu said.

MeeSeva currently provides a range of government services, including Family Card applications, income, caste and residence certificates, transport-related services, registrations, utility bill payments and several other departmental services through its network of centres and digital platforms.