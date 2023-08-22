Meet 1st confirmed couple of Bigg Boss 17 [Photos]

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to begin soon. The excitement among fans is palpable as they eagerly await the show’s return. According to several social media pages, the new season is likely to kick off in late September, mostly September 30.

The buzz surrounding the show is reaching a fever pitch, fueled by the swirling rumors about the potential lineup of celebrity contestants. Adding to the curiosity is the rumored theme for this season – “singles vs couples.” It is being said that makers are looking to rope in 4 couples and 5 single contestants. While there is no official confirmation on this yet, we hear the names of the first almost confirmed couple of BB 17. Scroll down to check.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Names

According to the latest reports, the popular Star Plus show Pandya Store’s actors Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon have been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 17 as a couple. A Filmibeat report quoted a source saying that talks between the couple and makers have reached an advanced stage. Both of them are reportedly keen to sign the show soon. An official confirmation is still awaited. Check out their photos below.

Others celebrities who are rumoured to take part in the 17th season of the controversial reality show are — Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Samarth Jurel, Arjit Taneja, Gia Manek, among others.

