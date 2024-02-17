Meet 90s TOP actress who accepted Islam, changed name to Noorjahan

Mumbai: In the world of Bollywood, tales of love have often taken centre stage, with actors and actresses going to great lengths to follow their hearts. Among the most talked-about stories are the legendary romances of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, as well as Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Pataudi. These iconic couples not only captured the public’s imagination but also made headlines for the extraordinary steps they took, including religious conversions, to be with the ones they cherished.

While fans are quite aware of their love stories, not many know the similar story of a top 90s Bollywood actress. Well, we are speaking about Pooja Bedi.

Lesser Known Fact About Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi, known for her iconic roles and fashion-forward presence, made headlines when she embraced Islam for love. The actress, recognized for her Marilyn Monroe-esque charm in the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, is veteran actor Kabir Bedi and classical dancer Protima Gauri Bedi’s daughter.

Pooja Bedi stepped into the film industry with her debut in the 1991 movie Vishkanya. However, it was her role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander alongside Aamir Khan that solidified her status as a top actress of the 90s.

In 1994, at the peak of her career, Pooja Bedi took a significant step by marrying Farhan Furniturewala, a Gujarati Muslim with Parsi and Khoja roots whom she had met in 1990. The actress embraced Islam, adopting the name Noorjahan. The couple welcomed two children, Alaya Furniturewala and Omar F Pooja Bedi. Unfortunately, Pooja and Farhan parted ways in 2003. They continued co-parenting their children.

Presently, Pooja Bedi is in a relationship with businessman Maneck Contractor, whom she got engaged to in 2019.