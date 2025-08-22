Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is all set to begin on Sunday, August 24, and this season promises to start with a bang! Running for almost 5.5 months, the upcoming season will once again be hosted by superstar Salman Khan, who brings his trademark aura and charm to the show.

The premiere night shoot has already begun in Mumbai. Inside sources reveal that all contestants are busy shooting their dance performances today, while Salman Khan is scheduled to shoot his grand entry and hosting segments on Saturday, August 23.

As fans eagerly await the big night, the confirmed list of contestants is already making waves. Here’s a look at the 7 female contestants who will be entering the Bigg Boss 19 house:

Bigg Boss 19 Female Contestants

1. Ashnoor Kaur (9.7M Instagram Followers)

Starting her career at the age of 5, Ashnoor made her acting debut in 2009 with Jhansi Ki Rani. She is best remembered for her roles in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes, and Suman Indori.

2. Natalia Janoszek (1.7M Instagram Followers)

A Polish actress, singer, and TV personality, Natalia has worked in both Indian and Polish films. She documented her Bollywood journey in her book Behind the Scenes of Bollywood and has also appeared in shows like Dancing with the Stars and Your Face Sounds Familiar.

3. Nagma Mirajkar (7.8M Instagram Followers)

A popular influencer and content creator, Nagma is known for her engaging content around beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. With her vibrant personality, she has become a trusted digital star.

4. Neelam Giri ( 4.9M Instagram Followers)

An actress in Bhojpuri cinema, Neelam made her debut with Babul and went on to impress audiences with films like Ijjat Ghar, Tun Tun, and Kalakand.

5. Tanya Mittal (2.5M Instagram Followers)

A multi-talented personality, Tanya is not only a model and entrepreneur but also a motivational speaker. She was crowned Miss Asia Tourism 2018.

6. Kunickaa Sadanand (111K Instagram Followers)

An actress, advocate, producer, and social activist, Kunickaa is well-known for playing villainous and comic roles in numerous Bollywood films.

7. Nehal Chudasama (162K Instagram Followers)

Crowned Miss Diva Universe 2018, Nehal is a model, fitness consultant, and beauty queen who represented India at Miss Universe 2018.

With such a diverse line-up of female contestants, from TV stars and influencers to beauty queens and international artists, this season of Bigg Boss 19 is sure to be packed with glamour, drama, and surprises.