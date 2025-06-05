Mumbai: Buzz around Bigg Boss 19 has officially taken over the internet! From speculated premiere dates to potential contestants, fans are already counting down to the new season of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show. And one name that’s currently grabbing major eyeballs is that of young actress and digital sensation, Arishfa Khan.

Who is Arishfa Khan?

Arishfa Khan was born on 3 April 2003 in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and is currently 22 years old. She began her career as a child actor and quickly became a household name with her roles in popular TV shows. She began her journey in shows like Chhal – Sheh Aur Maat, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, and Jeannie Aur Juju. In 2018, Arishfa bagged her first lead role in Papa By Chance, aired on Star Bharat.

Apart from television, Arishfa made a huge name for herself on social media. She has a massive fan base of over 30 million followers on Instagram and rose to fame with her viral videos on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

In an earlier interview, Arishfa opened up about how her passion for acting began. She revealed that she would accompany her mother, a stuntwoman in films, to sets and was instantly drawn to the magic of showbiz.

If Arishfa steps into the Bigg Boss 19 house, it could be a game-changing moment, both for her and her legion of fans.

What we know about Bigg Boss 19 so far

If inside reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 19 may hit screens earlier than usual, with a possible July launch. And this time, the makers are planning to stretch the drama longer than ever before. The season is expected to run for a whopping 5.5 months, making it the longest season in the history of the show.

Will Arishfa Khan take the plunge and enter the BB19 house? Only time will tell but fans are already excited.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.