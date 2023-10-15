Meet Azhar Iqbal, Shark Tank India 3’s NEW judge

Mumbai: Shark Tank India has become a popular show nowadays and fans are eagerly waiting for its season 3. The show will witness a new shark this season. The new shark is a young entrepreneur and CEO of English news app Inshorts.

Azhar Iqubal is an entrepreneur who turned a Facebook page into a Rs 3,700 crore company. The shark along with his classmates Anunay Arunav and Deepit Purayastha started a Facebook page called ‘News in Shorts’ and Inshorts in nowadays a popular news application of India.

Azhar is a Bihari man. He is CEO of Noida based company Inshorts and he has also started a company named Public in 2019. Public is one of the largest social network companies with over 50 million active users.

The shark has also won prestigious awards and is one of the successful businessmen in the country.