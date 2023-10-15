Meet Azhar Iqbal, Shark Tank India 3’s NEW judge

Azhar Iqubal is an entrepreneur who turned a Facebook page into a Rs 3,700 crore company

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2023 4:37 pm IST
Shark Tank India's new shark is IIT dropout
Image Source: Instagram

Mumbai: Shark Tank India has become a popular show nowadays and fans are eagerly waiting for its season 3. The show will witness a new shark this season. The new shark is a young entrepreneur and CEO of English news app Inshorts.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Azhar Iqubal is an entrepreneur who turned a Facebook page into a Rs 3,700 crore company. The shark along with his classmates Anunay Arunav and Deepit Purayastha started a Facebook page called ‘News in Shorts’ and Inshorts in nowadays a popular news application of India.

Azhar is a Bihari man. He is CEO of Noida based company Inshorts and he has also started a company named Public in 2019. Public is one of the largest social network companies with over 50 million active users.

MS Education Academy

The shark has also won prestigious awards and is one of the successful businessmen in the country.

Tags
Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2023 4:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Bhat is a Hyderabad based Multimedia Journalist from Kashmir. He works as a sub-editor at Siasat.com. Stay here for Arts & Entertainment, Lifestyle, Travel and Human Interest stories. Mumtaz has pursued B.A (Hons) Journalism and M.A Mass Communication from HNB Garhwal Central University, Uttrakhand .
Back to top button