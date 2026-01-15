Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, all eyes are currently on Colors TV’s much-talked-about new reality show The 50. Set to premiere on February 1 on Colors and Jio Hotstar, the show has been making headlines for its unique format and a star-studded contestant line-up.

While several celebrity names have been doing the rounds on the internet, two confirmed contestants have now surfaced and the update is sure to excite fans.

The 50 confirmed contestants

According to latest report in Times of India, Bigg Boss 18 contestants Digvijay Rathee and Chahat Pandey have been finalised for The 50.

The news of their inclusion has only increased the buzz around the show. Digvijay and Chahat shared a close bond during their stint on Bigg Boss 18, with Chahat being one of Digvijay’s closest friends after he entered the house as a wildcard contestant. It will be interesting to see how their equation plays out in a completely new reality show format.

Digvijay Singh Rathee and Chahat Pandey are confirmed for "THE 50" show.



Note: 50 celebrities to be part of the show. Show set, a huge multi-floor palace is in Mumbai only. pic.twitter.com/HdKIfp044y — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 14, 2026

Other rumoured contestants names

Meanwhile, the rumoured contestant list continues to keep social media abuzz. Names like Mallika Sherawat, Kim Sharma, Jay Bhanushali, Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande and Vivian Dsena are reportedly in talks. Reality TV favourites Pratik Sehajpal, Uorfi Javed, Shiv Thakare and Nikki Tamboli may also be part of the show.

Adding to the intrigue are rumours of Dhanashree Verma, Kusha Kapila, Orry, rapper Emiway, and actors Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel, Nisha Rawal and Ashmit Patel.