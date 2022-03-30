Meet highest paid contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Mumbai: Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is back in news again. Rohit Shetty is all set to make a come back as a host on the stunt-based reality show. Though the makers are yet to announce the latest season, several rumours are churning out the names of contestants.

We have earlier informed you about the tentative list of participants of KKK 12. Some of popular celebrities who are likely to take part in the adventure-based show are — Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Donal Bisht, Paras Chhabra, Pratik Sehajpal and Shivangi Joshi. Latest reports suggest that these contestants are ‘almost confirmed’ to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 highest paid contestant

According to a reality show source Bigg Boss Tak, Shivangi Joshi, who is known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu, has been approached by the makers of KKK 12 to be a part of the show. She is said to be the highest paid contestant.

#KhatronKeKhiladi Season 12



☆Casting has already started & contestants r in talk with creative

☆Once finalized, They r expected to fly to South Africa in April end or May start for shoot

☆Shivangi Joshi is said to be approached highest paid, let's see

☆Show may air frm July — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 28, 2022

An official announcement from the makers and the actress is still awaited.

It can be recalled that Rahul Vaidya was highest paid celebrity on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He reportedly got paid Rs 15 lakh per episode for being on the show.

Like every season, even this year fans are expecting some hardcore action, deadly and dangerous stunts! Are you excited for KKK 12?