Meet highest tax paying actress in Bollywood

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone has emerged as Bollywood‘s highest-tax-paying actress, consistently outpacing her female peers in India, according to reports. Deepika’s financial prowess is in the spotlight thanks to her blockbuster success in “Pathaan” and the soaring popularity of her beauty brand, 82 degrees E.

Deepika reportedly paid a whopping Rs 10 crore in taxes for the fiscal year 2016–2017, with similar figures maintained in subsequent years. She was the only female actor on the list of highest-tax-paying individuals last year, cementing her position.

According to Forbes India, endorsements have played a significant role in Deepika’s impressive earnings. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore, making her the third wealthiest female celebrity in India, after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, with Rs 776 and Rs 620 crore net worth respectively.

Alia Bhatt comes in second place on the list of highest-tax-paying actresses, contributing Rs. 5–6 crore per year. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is Bollywood’s highest-paid actor, having made headlines by paying more than 25 crore in taxes.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a number of exciting projects lined up for the near future. Aside from her cameo appearance with Shah Rukh Khan in “Jawan,” she will dazzle audiences with “Project K,” the first-ever Indian film to premiere at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con. Fans can look forward to her riveting performance alongside Hrithik Roshan in “Fighter”.