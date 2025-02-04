Meet Laila Faisal, cricketer Abhishek Sharma’s alleged girlfriend

Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, the rising Indian cricketer, has been making headlines for his brilliant performances in T20I matches. His record-breaking century against England at Wankhede Stadium has made fans proud. But alongside his cricket success, his personal life is also grabbing attention.

Who is Laila Faisal?

Laila Faisal, a fashion entrepreneur, is rumored to be his new love interest. She is the founder of Laila Roohi Faisal Designs and has a strong social media presence. Recently, she congratulated Abhishek on Instagram, calling him “Proud.” This simple message sparked speculation that they might be dating. However, neither of them has confirmed their relationship.

Abhishek Sharma’s Past Relationship Controversy

Abhishek’s love life has been in the news before. In early 2024, he was linked to a tragic incident involving his ex-girlfriend, model Tania Singh. Tania was found dead in her Surat apartment, and reports suggested Abhishek was the last person she contacted. He had allegedly blocked her number and ignored her messages before her passing. However, no legal action was taken against him.

Before Laila, there were also rumors about Abhishek dating internet personality Diya Mehta, but nothing was confirmed. While fans are curious about his personal life, Abhishek continues to shine on the field. His powerful batting and record-breaking achievements prove his dedication to cricket. Whether he is dating Laila Faisal or not, his success in the game is undeniable.