Mumbai: The fourth week of Bigg Boss 19 is proving to be high on drama, fights, and shifting equations. The latest captaincy task brought intense clashes, and finally, Abhishek Bajaj managed to take charge of the house as the new captain. It will be showcased in tonight’s episode.

The task saw a heated showdown between Abhishek and Awez Darbar, with both locking horns in a physical tussle.

🚨 BREAKING! Abhishek Bajaj becomes the new captain of the #BiggBoss19 house — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 17, 2025

Abhishek’s aggressive side grabbed a lot of attention on social media, especially when Amaal Mallik questioned his actions, leading to a fiery exchange of words. It was clear that Abhishek was determined to go all out for the captain’s chair.

However, captaincy will not be an easy ride for him. Abhishek has already been in the spotlight for multiple spats inside the house, from his big clash with Shehbaz Badesha to arguments with Baseer Ali and others. Adding to his woes, he is currently nominated for eviction along with Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, and Pranit More.

With power in his hands but elimination looming over him, it will be interesting to see how Abhishek Bajaj handles the pressure of captaincy and whether it changes the dynamics of the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.