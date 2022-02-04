Meet second contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Mumbai: Twitter is abuzz with the discussions among reality show fans about whom they want to see in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season 12. While fans are super excited to know who all are going to participate in Rohit Shetty‘s stunt-based reality show, many names from the industry, especially from Bigg Boss 15 fraternity are being cropped up.

Earlier, we have informed you that BB 15 ‘s Simba Nagpal is reportedly prepping up for KKK 12 and might soon become the first confirmed contestant of the show.

Latest Bigg Boss celeb who dropped a major hint on taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is Pratik Sehajpal. Yes, you heard that right. When asked about his next reality show, Pratik told India TV, “Whatever God will give me, I will accept that happily and will work hard. I would definitely love to go there and will play with all my might.”

And now, Pratik’s fans who have been wishing to see him on KKK, are going gaga over his statement. Speaking about his stint in Bigg Boss 15, Pratik emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He was also one of the most trending Bigg Boss 15 contestants on Twitter and won millions of hearts with his honest gameplay.

However, only time will tell if Pratik Sehajpal’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 journey is on cards or not.

Do you want to see Pratik in KKK 12? Do tell us in the comment section belo.