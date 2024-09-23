Meet the 17 confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 18 with photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is just a few days away from its premiere and the buzz around the SalmanKhan-hosted show is only increasing with each passing day. The much-anticipated season of Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere on October 6, as officially announced by the makers in the first promo revealed yesterday.

The excitement is building as the list of confirmed contestants is doing rounds on internet, promising a season packed with drama, twists, and entertainment. Check out the names below with photos.

Bigg Boss 18 Confirmed Contestants List

Below 11 names are confirmed and have signed the dotted lines.

1. Nia Sharma

2. Shoaib Ibrahim

3. Dheeraj Dhoopar

4. Nyrraa Banerji

5. Shilpa Shirodkar

6. Meera Deosthale

7. Sayli Salunkhe

8. Shanthi Priya

9. Avinash Mishra

10. Deb Chandrima Singha Roy

11. Chahat Pandey

And the below mentioned names are in final stage of negotiations and they are almost confirmed.

12. Shezada Dhami

13. Zaan Khan

14. Karan Veer Mehra

15. Rithvikk Dhanjani

16. Karamm Rajpal

17. Padmini Kolhapure

Promo And Theme

With the latest promo, the viewers get a deeper insight into the futuristic theme of the house.

In the video, Salman Khan gives a flashback of some themes from previous seasons, flashing the eye logo, he says, “This eye used to show and see but only the present, but now an eye will open that will rewrite history as it will see the future. Technology will transform, seeing all deceptions and intentions that will go bad. This time Bigg Boss will see the future, so who will change their written destiny? See time ka taandav this season.”

Who is your favourite celebrity in the above list?