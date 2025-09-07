Meet the man who travelled the world without taking a flight

Imagine travelling to every single country in the world without stepping on an airplane. Sounds impossible, right? But that’s exactly what Thor Pedersen, a Danish man, has done. His journey will make you go, “Wait… what?!” Siasat.com brings you this unique story of Thor who explored the world his own way.

The big idea

Back in 2013, Thor Pedersen left his comfortable job in Denmark with a wild dream: to visit every country on earth without flying. Not a single flight, not even once. His rules were strict: spend at least 24 hours in each country, keep moving forward, and only return home when the mission was complete. He thought it would take four years. Instead, it took him almost 10 years to finish.

Planes? No thanks. Try buses and boats.

How did he do it? With grit, patience, and a crazy variety of transport. Thor hopped on: 351 buses, 158 trains, 37 container ships, and 43 tuk-tuks. He even got on a horse carriage and a police car once.

His longest bus ride was 54 hours in Brazil, and his longest train journey lasted five days across Russia. All of this on just about Rs.1,600 a day (around $20), covering food, lodging, visas, and transport. He even proposed to his girlfriend and married her four times at different places on this journey.

Adventures, struggles and surprises

The road wasn’t smooth. Thor Pedersen faced wars, bureaucratic headaches, civil unrest, and even the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. During the pandemic, Thor got stuck in Hong Kong for more than two years because borders were shut.

And yet throughout all this he says he only ever found kindness. From strangers offering food, to locals helping him cross difficult borders, Thor’s biggest discovery wasn’t about places. It was about people.

The grand finale

In May 2023, Thor Pedersen finally reached his last country, the Maldives, on a container ship. With that, he became the first person in history to visit every country on earth without flying. When he finally sailed back home to Denmark, he was greeted like a hero with cheering crowds, music, and even tears.

Why this story blows our minds

For us in Hyderabad, this feels unbelievable. We hop on a flight to Delhi, Dubai, or London without thinking twice. But here’s a man who proved the world can still be explored the old-school way by road, rail, and sea.

No luxury tours, no business class tickets. Just determination, patience, and the belief that adventure is everywhere if you move slow enough to see it.

Thor Pedersen’s story is a reminder: the world is vast, beautiful, and surprisingly kind. And sometimes, the biggest journeys happen when you choose the hardest road.