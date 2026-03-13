Mega dialysis centre planned at TIMS Sanathnagar: Health min

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said the state government is giving the highest priority to public health and announced that a mega dialysis centre will be established at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Super Speciality Hospital, being constructed in Sanathnagar, Hyderabad.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 12, on the occasion of World Kidney Day, the minister highlighted the government’s efforts to strengthen dialysis services across the state.

18 dialysis centres established in last 2 yrs: Min

He said that over the past two years, the government has established 18 new dialysis centres, increasing the total number in the state to 102. The government plans to further expand this network to 180 dialysis centres in the near future.

“The aim is to ensure that a dialysis centre is available within every 20–25 kilometers across the state so that patients with kidney-related ailments can access treatment easily,” the minister said.

He added that the upcoming mega dialysis facility at TIMS Sanathnagar will significantly enhance access to advanced kidney care and reduce the burden on existing healthcare facilities.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring quality medical services for people across the state.