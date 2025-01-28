Mega job fair in Hyderabad; over 70 companies to participate

Hyderabad: A mega job fair is set to take place on Thursday, January 30 in Hyderabad’s Nampally. The event supported by RR Charitable Trust and RR Mart, promises job opportunities across diverse sectors including work-from-home options.

Details of job fair in Hyderabad

The event will take place from 8 am to 1 pm at Red Rose Palace opposite Public Garden.

The job fair is open to individuals with qualifications ranging from 10th grade to any degree, including freshers and experienced professionals. Over 70 reputed companies will be participating, providing spot offer letters to eligible candidates.

Job seekers from across India are encouraged to participate by bringing along 10 copies of their resume.

No fees are charged for attending the job fair in Hyderabad’s Nampally. The organizers mention that they have already facilitated over 20,000 job placements nationwide.

For further details, interested candidates can contact 8374315052 or walk in directly to the venue.

Earlier, on November 9 a free job fair was organised at Red Rose Function Hall, Nampally. The job fair featured a wide range of positions across various industries, including IT, Banking, Logistics, Software, Nursing, Automobiles, Pharmacy, Teaching, Marketing, Hotel Management, Sales, Driving, Digital Marketing, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Accounts, and both voice and non-voice jobs.

On September 28 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) conducted a mega job fair in Hyderabad. The fair also provided work-from-home, jobs to unemployed persons in the city.

On September 23, Osmania University organised a job fair in collaboration with Mitra Agencies. Candidates who have passed ITI Diesel Mechanic, Diploma Mechanical, Degree, PG, B.Tech attended the job fair.









