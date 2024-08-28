Mega job fair to be held in Hyderabad on August 31

Some companies will also offer work-from-home opportunities.

Hyderabad: A mega job fair will be held at Khaja Mansion Function Hall, Masab Tank, on August 31.

According to the press release, the job fair will feature participation from several companies across diverse sectors, including pharma, health, IT & ITes, education, and banking. Some companies will also offer work-from-home opportunities.

Candidates with qualifications above SSC are eligible to apply at the job mela in Hyderabad and preliminary interviews will take place at the venue.

Entry to the job fair is free. For more information, interested individuals can contact 8374315052.

