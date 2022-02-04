Mega job mela in Hyderabad; over 40 companies to participate

Hyderabad: A free mega job mela is being organised in the city on Tuesday. Over 40 companies are going to take part in the mela and conduct interviews.

The job mela is organised by social activist Mannan Khan on Tuesday, February 8 from 9 am to 1 pm at Khaja Mansion, Masab Tank.

The event is supported by Masqati dairy products and Ali bin Ibrahim Masqati.

Both freshers and experienced people can apply. Candidates who have cleared SSC, Intermediate and graduated in any field will have the opportunity for suitable jobs as per their education qualification.

Speaking to Siasat.com, event organizer Mannan Khan said this job mela is being organised with the aim of providing employment to unemployed and experienced youth in corporate companies. Candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, bio data and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms, he said.

For further information, the candidates may contact the given number.