Mega job mela in Hyderabad; over 40 companies to participate

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 4th February 2022 5:13 pm IST
Mega job mela in Hyderabad; 40+ companies to participate
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A free mega job mela is being organised in the city on Tuesday. Over 40 companies are going to take part in the mela and conduct interviews.

The job mela is organised by social activist Mannan Khan on Tuesday, February 8 from 9 am to 1 pm at Khaja Mansion, Masab Tank.

The event is supported by Masqati dairy products and Ali bin Ibrahim Masqati.

MS Education Academy

Both freshers and experienced people can apply. Candidates who have cleared SSC, Intermediate and graduated in any field will have the opportunity for suitable jobs as per their education qualification.

Speaking to Siasat.com, event organizer Mannan Khan said this job mela is being organised with the aim of providing employment to unemployed and experienced youth in corporate companies. Candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, bio data and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms, he said.

For further information, the candidates may contact the given number.

Helpline

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button