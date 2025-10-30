Mehbooba flays termination of two employees by J-K LG for suspected terror links

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the dismissal of two employees by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration fuels concerns of a “wider agenda to disempower Muslims especially Kashmiris”.

Her remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dismissed two government employees for their alleged links with terrorists.

The LG terminated the services of Ghulam Hussain and Majid Iqbal Dar, both teachers, who were found actively involved in supporting activities of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

“Two more government employees have been terminated over alleged terror links and denied even the chance to prove their innocence. This fuels concerns of a wider agenda to disempower Muslims especially Kashmiris,” she charged.

“First they face marginalisation through biased reservation policies as revealed by recent disclosures on reservation certificates in J-K and now they endure wrongful dismissals with the judge, jury and executioner all on one side,” the former chief minister charged.

So far, around 80 government employees have been terminated from service by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution by the LG-led administration in the past five years.