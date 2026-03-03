Mehbooba slams OIC for ‘betraying’ Muslim world

The former chief minister said instead of condemning the attacks on Iran, the OIC shifted blame on Tehran.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 3rd March 2026 2:07 pm IST
Mehbooba Mufti speaking into a microphone at a public event, wearing a beige and black embroidered headscarf, with attendees visible in the background
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday, March 3, slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its silence over the US-Israel strikes on Iran, saying the grouping has betrayed the Muslim world.

“It is deeply disturbing that the OIC stands as a mute spectator while America and Israel commit blatant aggression against the sovereignty of Iran. Its silence on the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader, and its attempt to shift blame onto Iran, is not only alarming but disgraceful,” she said in a post on X.

“Instead of condemning this brazen attack on Iran, it has chosen silence, covertly endorsing the actions of the Epstein gang. This represents a grave betrayal of the collective conscience and interests of the Muslim Ummah,” she added.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint air strikes by the US and Israel early Saturday.

