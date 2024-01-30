Mein: Know how much Wahaj Ali, Ayeza Khan charged per episode

Islamabad: The popular Pakistani drama series ‘Mein,’ starring Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan, which captivated audiences with its storyline is about to end. The second last episode is set to air tonight and the last episode, which is the 32nd episode is likely to air next week, mostly on Monday, February 5.

As the popular show is coming to an end, let’s have a look at the fees charged by its lead actors per episode.

Ayeza Khan, Wahaj Ali’s Salaries For Mein

According to reports, Wahaj Ali, who plays the character Zaid in the show, commands a fee ranging from Rs 2.25 to 3 lakhs per episode. Known for his compelling performances, Wahaj has become a sought-after actor in the industry. His popularity skyrocketed after 2023’s superhit drama Tere Bin where he starred opposite Yumna Zaidi.

On the other hand, Ayeza Khan, essaying the role of Mubashira, is reported to be earning between Rs 6 to 6.5 lakhs per episode. Ayeza’s stellar acting and widespread popularity contribute to her standing as one of the top-paid actresses in the Pakistani entertainment scene.

As the final episode of Mein approaches, fans are eager to see how the on-screen saga concludes.