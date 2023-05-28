Mela Kheer Bhawani celebrated with religious fervour

Srinagar: People from different parts of the Country especially from Jammu and Kashmir visited Kheer Bhawani Temple on Sunday to celebrate Mela Kheer Bhawani. Devotees come to this temple every year on 28th of May to celebrate the festival.

Amid tight security arrangements, the temple received a good number of devotees for the annual Mela. The devotees were happy and enthusiastic to be visiting the place.

“I feel happy to be here on this particular occasion, I take a dip in the holy water and now I will be going for Darshan.” Says Mohit who came from Jammu last night for the Mela.

The authorities have made adequate arrangements for the security and lodging of Kashmiri Pandits. Most of the devotees prefer to stay at the shrine for the night to engage in extended prayers.

Devotees are seen buying essential

Thousands of devotees visited Kheer Bhawni Temple in Tulmula area of District Ganderbal on the eve of Mela Kheer Bhawani

Hundreds of earthen lamps were lit in the lawn of Kheer Bhawani Temple on the eve of Mela Kheer Bhawani

Devotees taking a dip in water near Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmula Ganderbal as a part of religios obligation on the eve of Mela Kheer Bhawani

A Priest is distributing prasad to the devotees who came for Darshan on the eve of Mela Kheer Bhawani