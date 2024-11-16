Meow Madness! Hyderabad to host ‘Cat’s Day Out’ on this date

Cat parents and enthusiasts rejoice, for there is an event tailored just for you! Hyderabad is all set to host an exciting festival dedicated entirely to our feline friends, celebrating the unique bond between cats and their humans.

This celebration guarantees a fun-filled day of activities, competitions, and opportunities to connect with fellow cat enthusiasts. So, come along as Siasat.com delves into the details of what you can expect at this unmissable event.

Cat’s Day Out In Hyderabad

Organized by the Indian Cat Club (ICC), Cat’s Day Out will take place on November 24 at the OM Convention in Hyderabad. Whether you’re a seasoned parent or simply a lover of these furry companions, this event promises a delightful experience for all.

“At Indian Cat Club (ICC), we have been lifelong cat lovers, and have always been fascinated by the unique personalities, agility, and playful nature of our feline friends. So, the idea for Cat’s Day Out was born out of a passion to create a community that shares our love. We envisioned a platform where enthusiasts, breeders, and owners could come together to celebrate the beauty, diversity, and joy of cat companionship,” said Yasser Jabri, General Secretary of ICC.

What to expect?

This purr-fect event promises a row of exciting activities that are sure to delight all.

“We have a ‘Best in Show’ competition lined up which will award cats based on their health, temperament, and beauty. There will be 6 different breeds participating in this show- Longhair, Semi Long Hair, Short Hair, Hairless, Oriental / Indian, and Neutered,” Yasser shared with Siasat.com.

Other than this exciting competition, the festival will also have different breeds on display, offering insights into their unique traits and personalities. The cat adoption drive will provide you with a great opportunity to add a new member to your family. There will also be special giveaways throughout the day, adding an extra element of fun and surprise to the event.

Connecting enthusiasts in Hyderabad

Supported by the Hyderabad Canine Club, this event provides a platform for cat lovers across the city to come together, share their love for cats, and exchange valuable insights about cat care. From seasoned pet parents to first-time adopters, this event caters to all.

Event details:

Date- November 24

Venue- OM Convention, Narsingi

Entry Fee- Rs. 50

Contact: 9505950123 / 9110563319