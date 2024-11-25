Mercedes Benz crashes into divider at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Mercedes Benz car met with an accident in Hyderabad as it crashed into a divider at Banjara Hills early on Monday, November 25.

The accident occurred near City Centre on Banjara Hills, road number 10. The car was reportedly being driven by a woman, who lost control while taking a turn and crashed into the divider. the air bags in the vehicle immediately activated, averting any major loss.

The motorists passing by the route stopped and rescued the woman, who was allegedly drunk. The front part of the car crashed through the wall and was hanging in the air.

On receiving information, the Banjara police with the help of traffic personnel, used a crane to remove the car. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read Video: High speed car accident at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad

In a similar incident which occurred at Banjara Hills on November 19, a high-speed car met with an accident.

The vehicle, which was being used as a taxi service for IT employees, was involved in the incident near Manjula Jewels on Road Number 3, Banjara Hills.

The driver, driving at an excessive speed, lost control, causing the car to hit the divider and crash into an electric pole. Fortunately, both the driver and the lone passenger escaped unhurt, though the car sustained significant damage.

Upon receiving the information, Banjara Hills police rushed to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. A case has been registered for negligent driving, and further investigations are ongoing.