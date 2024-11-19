Video: High speed car accident at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A high-speed car met with an accident at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, November 19.

The vehicle, which was being used as a taxi service for IT employees, was involved in the incident near Manjula Jewels on Road Number 3, Banjara Hills. The driver, driving at an excessive speed, lost control, causing the car to hit the divider and crash into an electric pole. Fortunately, both the driver and the lone passenger escaped unhurt, though the car sustained significant damage.

Upon receiving the information, Banjara Hills police rushed to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. A case has been registered for negligent driving, and further investigations are ongoing.

According to Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

“Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years and shall also be liable to a fine. If such an act is done by a registered medical practitioner while performing a medical procedure, he shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years and shall also be liable to a fine.”

Just two weeks ago, another high-speed accident occurred near KBR Park on Road Number 14, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. A Porsche car crashed due to overspeeding, and comedian Utsav Dixit was booked for negligent driving under Section 106 of the BNS.

These incidents highlight the growing concern over reckless driving in Hyderabad, emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to ensure public safety.