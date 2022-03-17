Mercedes-Benz India to increase model prices from April

New Delhi: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday announced an upward revision in price of its entire model range effective from April 1.

According to the company, the imminent price correction would be in the range of 3 per cent across the entire model range. It said that the constant increase in input prices in addition to an increase in logistics rates have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company.

“At Mercedes-Benz we continue to offer the most technologically advanced products for an unmatched product experience,” said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“However, to run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs. The new price range of our vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, enabling seamless continuation of best-in-segment ownership experiences for our discerning customers.”