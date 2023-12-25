Merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto reaches Mumbai 2 days after drone attack

In view of the spate of recent attacks on commercial vessels, the Navy deployed warships INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata to maintain a deterrent presence in the region, the officials said.

MV Chem Pluto
New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s explosive ordnance disposal team on Monday carried out a detailed inspection of merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto on its arrival in Mumbai, two days after it was hit by a drone off India’s west coast in the Arabian Sea.

Analysis of the area of attack and debris found on the ship pointed towards a drone attack and further forensic and technical analysis will be required to ascertain all the details, Navy officials said.

The commercial vessel, with 21 Indian crew members, was struck by a drone about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar on Saturday following which both the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard deployed a number of assets to provide assistance to the ship.

Long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8Is are being regularly tasked to maintain domain awareness, they said.

