Merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto reaches Mumbai 2 days after drone attack

New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s explosive ordnance disposal team on Monday carried out a detailed inspection of merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto on its arrival in Mumbai, two days after it was hit by a drone off India’s west coast in the Arabian Sea.

Analysis of the area of attack and debris found on the ship pointed towards a drone attack and further forensic and technical analysis will be required to ascertain all the details, Navy officials said.

Also Read Merchant vessel with 21 Indians hit by drone in Arabian Sea

The commercial vessel, with 21 Indian crew members, was struck by a drone about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar on Saturday following which both the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard deployed a number of assets to provide assistance to the ship.

In view of the spate of recent attacks on commercial vessels, the Navy deployed warships INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata to maintain a deterrent presence in the region, the officials said.

Images of the damage caused by the suspected drone attack on the merchant ship MV Chem Pluto. An Indian Navy team is assessing the damage caused by the strike and also investigating how the attack was carried out in the Arabian Sea. Indian Navy warships will be further enhancing… pic.twitter.com/F5SW7yrTUK — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

Long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8Is are being regularly tasked to maintain domain awareness, they said.