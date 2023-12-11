Mercury dips to 16°C in Hyderabad; misty mornings, foggy nights ahead

An early morning view from Hyderabad (Photo: Twitter/@rj_4_all)

Hyderabad: The city is witnessing an unusual chill, with misty mornings and a shroud of fog by night. According to The India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury stooped to a cool 16 degrees Celsius in some areas, and the temperatures are likely to dip further this week.

On Monday, Marpalle in Rangareddy recorded 14.5 degrees Celsius, and Golconda Fort 16.3 degrees. Charminar saw a nighttime temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius, and temperature in Mondamarket stood at 15.8 degrees.

The city residents, accustomed to the bright, sunny days and nippy nights from October to February, find this year’s winter tardy, which meteorologists point for the delays in the El Niño phenomenon.

In the days ahead, the IMD advises that the daytime temperature will hover around the 28 to 29 degree Celsius mark, with the minimum temperature playing between 16 to 17 degrees Celsius. The forecast for December 14 to 17 suggests a city waking up to a blanket of fog or mist.

Just last week, Hyderabad experienced its second-coldest day of the season, with the daytime temperature hovering at 26.3 degrees Celsius due to the rain.

